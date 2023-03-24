 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bundesliga scuffling, lack of player development, and a poor visual might have led Bayern Munich to fire Julian Nagelsmann

This still feels like a shocking move from Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich had concrete reasons for firing Julian Nagelsmann despite the fact he had led the team to 27 wins, seven draws, and just three losses in 37 games across all competitions.

Per Plettenberg, Nagelsmann’s bosses were no thrilled with him for several reasons as described below:

News #Nagelsmann: Reasons

- negative sporting development in Bundesliga

- lack of player development (talents & top transfers)

Players & bosses were also surprised by the fact that he is on holiday while his team has to work. Internally opinion: Wrong signal!

Plettenberg’s account of the rationale for the firing is similar to, but not precisely the same as what Sport Bild’s Christian Falk has reported:

The primary difference between Plettenberg’s report and Falk’s was Bayern Munich’s focus on Tuchel.

The sporting side of this is something that fans cannot likely argue against simply because no one knows what was going on behind closed doors at Säbener Straße. It does appear, however, that Nagelsmann deciding to take a few days off during this break could have played a major factor in why this all happened.

In recent days images emerged of players like Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, and Bouna Sarr working out during the break, while Nagelsmann was snapped on a mountain in Austria:

Whatever the primary driver was for the sacking...we can all agree that is was sudden and unexpected.

Can’t get enough of this story? Then check out our reaction podcast! It gets pretty spicy at times. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

