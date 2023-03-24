 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Want to hear us react and rant after Nagelsmann's sacking! Is hiring Tuchel a good idea? Just wanna hear Schitzel and INNN argue? Click here to listen now!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Rant edition — Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann? And hired Thomas Tuchel!? (Explicit)

INNN and Schnitzel go back and forth over the question of Nagelsmann’s sacking.

By Ineednoname and Schnitzel01
FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

So this came out of nowhere and we just HAD to react to it. Bayern Munich have decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, and former Chelsea and BVB coach Thomas Tuchel is set to be named his successor. This is an insane set of developments, especially given the timing during an international break and with the game vs Borussia Dortmund coming right after.

In this special edition reaction (or rant) episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

  • The strange timing of the decision.
  • Arguing back and forth about Nagelsmann’s record and the decision to sack him.
  • Can Thomas Tuchel get Bayern on track before facing BVB and Manchester City?
  • What criteria does Tuchel need to fulfill to be a success at Bayern?
  • What happens to the board if Tuchel can’t hack it?
  • And arguments. Lots and lots of arguments. Especially about the DFB Pokal for some reason.

