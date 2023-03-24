Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann: All updates

Only days after emphatically backing manager Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich have changed course and fired him. Fabrizio Romano teased the news first on Thursday that the Rekordmeister were “close” to pulling the plug, but nobody where at BFW really believed it at the time.

Then before we knew it, it was official. What? Why? How? It’s been a whirlwind for all of us, and so too, apparently, for the Bayern players and staff. Former Chelsea FC coach Thomas Tuchel is already on tap to step in. Can he steady the ship and lead Bayern to another treble? Can he win another Champions League after taking over a club mid-season?

As for Nagelsmann, it wasn’t even two full seasons for the once record manager signing, and going perfect in the Champions League against Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain — none of whom scored a goal against Bayern over six games — was not enough to save him. Where will he land next, and how soon?

As always, stay tuned to Bavarian Football Works, where we’ll do our best to stay atop all the updates in this latest, frenzied edition of FC Hollywood.