Prelude to a sacking — Part #1: The Thinker? Julian Nagelsmann had a lot on his mind as the coach of Bayern Munich

Introspection is the way to go. Or was it?

By R.I.P. London Teams and CSmith1919
Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images

Just prior to his sacking at Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann had given an interview to Welt Am Sonntag detailing the pressure he was feeling as the coach at the club. Take a read through what the former boss had to say...

As the coach of Bayern Munich, one is not safe from mistakes and criticism. For Julian Nagelsmann, it was all part of the job. Whenever the Rekordmiester was bettered by other teams, Nagelsmann felt ashamed and was open to factual criticism in the process of improvement.

“I feel ashamed after defeats. I’m self-critical and question many things,” Nagelsmann told Welt Am Sonntag prior to his sacking (via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m always open to factual criticism. I reflect a lot and have adjusted many things at Bayern: to the squad, to the quality of the players, to the size of the club.”

“I never claim that all my statements are correct,” he continued. “I’ve also made mistakes at press conferences. Someone who has no opinion gets through life easily. But I’d rather have one. Because I don’t think I’d be happier without an opinion.”

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Nagelsmann went on to talk about potentially downing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and even winning the Champions League. Clearly, he had no idea this was coming just under a week ago when gave the interview.

