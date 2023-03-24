Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich planning move for Romelu Lukaku?; FC Barcelona’s plans for Lionel Messi re-boot; Joao Cancelo’s future options; Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United leaders on BVB’s Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

Bayern Munich could still look to add a striker for next season and one report is pointing the Bavarians to Chelsea FC’s Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan with Inter Milan:

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing 29-year-old Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of next season. According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich could push for the signature of Romelu Lukaku. The German giants are keen on signing a new forward ahead of next season. And the Belgian international is one of their potential targets. The 29-year-old has not been at his best for a few seasons now. But, he is capable enough to turn things around. Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea. And, he is expected to return to his parent club in the summer. Bayern Munich are one of the clubs that would love to have him in their ranks. The 29-year-old has been on their radar for a while now, and they are all set to push for him in the summer. The German giants need a new number nine. They are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona ahead of the ongoing season. Lewandowski was a key part of their success, and they are in search of someone who can fill his big boots. While they were initially keen on signing Harry Kane, they are aware of the complication surrounding the Tottenham striker. As a result, the German club have shifted their focus on Lukaku, whose market value €40 million. However, it will be interesting to see if they can manage to land him at the club as there are a few clubs who are interested in his signatures.

Uh, no thanks.

Anyway, Fichajes did not just list Bayern Munich as having interest in Lukaku. The Spanish outlet (as captured by 90Min.com), also has Real Madrid as interested in the striker:

One player who could be leaving Chelsea is striker Romelu Lukaku as Real Madrid are considering making a move after his loan with Inter comes to an end this summer.

Joao Cancelo’s loan from Manchester City to Bayern Munich filled a need for both clubs, but the player has yet to really establish himself in Bavaria. There is hope that he will be able to do that at some point before his loan ends:

News #Cancelo: Bosses, Nagelsmann, João: They all know there’s is much more potential than he has shown so far. He has to find his role. Cancelo open to stay. But final decision will take time. Indeed @FCBarcelona inquired about him as they seek a new right back. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/2bt4NwOkfE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 20, 2023

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Join us for this week’s Weekend Warm-up podcast, where we have a ton of good discussion points on the agenda, including:

Why Bayern Munich should extend the contract of Benjamin Pavard,

Germany’s squad selections and why this was a necessity for Hansi Flick.

FC Barcelona might sell Robert Lewandowski...would you bring him back?

The acquisition of Sadio Mané was heralded during the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it would not be a perfect fit. Has he been successful? Is it fair to assess him at this point? Would you make the move again?

FC Barcelona might have interest in Joao Cancelo, but the Catalan club is also looking at alternatives to the defender, including Brazilian youngster Vanderson:

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in 21-year-old Brazilian full-back Vanderson ahead of the summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Vanderson is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The Catalan giants have revived their interest in the young Brazilian full-back. And they view the AS Monaco defender as an alternative to players like Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, and others.

FC Barcelona has been rumored to want to bring back Lionel Messi and if you were wondering how he might fit in at the club with the new talent, here is a sneak peek:

Lionel Messi is increasingly linked with a spectacular Camp Nou return. Paris St. Germain is keen to extend Messi’s expiring contract, but “La Pulga” rejected the French side’s first offer. PSG bosses are now preparing a second offer, reports Barca-linked newspaper Sport. But a Messi departure seems increasingly likely. Away from the financial possibilities of the Catalans, Xavi and Co. must ask themselves the question: Does the Argentine world champion even fit into the current system of success, which is based much more than before on defensive compactness and footwork? Mundo Deportivo says: Yes! The Spanish sports daily posits that Messi could be used on the left wing in a 4-3-3 as a “false winger.” The noble technician would move in as a playmaker when he has possession of the ball, leaving the left-back to play on the wing. Similarly, Xavi had done it in important games with youngster Gavi. At PSG, Messi started out playing mostly on the right wing, his favorite position. Since the turn of the year, he has mostly played in the center as a playmaker or second top player with plenty of freedom. In Xavi’s 4-3-3, such a central offensive midfielder doesn’t really exist; the game is driven from deep by Gavi and Pedri. Robert Lewandowski is set in the center and Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé are already cavorting on the right wing. It is questionable whether Messi, who is 35 years old, would get involved in this run-intensive game. It is equally uncertain whether Xavi would fundamentally change his established formation for the superstar.

Well...”We’ll do it live, (Bleep) it!”

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

If you are tryin to keep up with all of the news surrounding a potential transfer of Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, your head is probably spinning. Below is a rundown of the latest rumors compiled on the situation (as summarized by 90Min.com).

Depending on who — and what — you believe, Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all interested in the England international:

ESPN: Real Madrid still want Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but have identified Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a potential alternative. The Athletic: Liverpool are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, with Man City and Real Madrid regarded as the primary suitors. Fichajes: Liverpool are not prepared to compete financially with Real or Man City for Bellingham and will instead switch their attention to Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. The Telegraph: Manchester United are among the sides interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and the Red Devils are prepared to rival Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature.

Chelsea might be planning to make a run at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen — and could use Christian Pulisic as a part of swap to help get the deal done:

Chelsea want Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as their new striker and they are prepared to offer Christian Pulisic to the Serie A side in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

Bayern Munich has a lot of work to do in all competitions upon their return. While they remain in all competitions this season, there is plenty to do in each and every one of those contests. Thus, in this podcast we look at: