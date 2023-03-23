Bild explains why Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann out of nowhere

Well this whole story just keeps getting stranger. Bild have come out with an explanation for why Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann out of nowhere. Apparently, the move was just as surprising for the (now former) coach as it was for the rest of us. He was still on holiday, skiing in Austria when he got the news.

According to the report, the bosses came to the decision that the 10 dropped points in 2023 were down to the coach, and saw the goals of the season in danger. They decided that the international break was the perfect time to change the coach and opted to bring in Thomas Tuchel as soon as possible. Tuchel will lead Bayern training for the game against Borussia Dortmund starting from Monday.

The decision to move quickly was influenced by market conditions — Bayern felt that Tuchel would soon be removed from the pool of potential replacements. Both Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in the former Chelsea coach, and the club didn’t want to miss out. They’ve already had their sights on him for several years now, ever since he was first in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

This is a sudden and unexpected end to Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich tenure, one that no one could’ve seen coming just a few hours ago. Club President Herbert Hainer was on the record backing him to go all the way versus Manchester City in the Champions League just a few days ago. So it looks like the Bayern board made a split-second decision to change course.

Let’s see how it works out.