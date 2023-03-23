Breaking: Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect (Update: Thomas Tuchel done deal!)

Well this just happened. According to Bild, which may as well be official, Bayern Munich have sacked Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect. He will not be in charge when the team take on Borussia Dortmund after the international break. Thomas Tuchel is the favorite to replace him.

Things are happening so quickly we don’t even know where to look. @iMiaSanMia has all the details right now.

BREAKING: Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked with immediate effect [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/GvBn3mUfGC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 23, 2023

First reported by Fabrizio Romano about half an hour ago, this news has caught the entire fanbase by surprise. There were no indications of friction behind the scenes, nothing suggesting Nagelsmann was on his way out. Now he’s gone. Thomas Tuchel is already in talks to become the new Bayern coach, per kicker. This was all in Fabrizio’s initial report and is being corroborated by news media across Germany.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be appointed as new Bayern coach before the game against Borussia Dortmund. Everything is in place. Only the signature is still pending [@georg_holzner, @kicker] pic.twitter.com/c8lRh2bzdR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 23, 2023

The question now is WHY. Why did this happen now? If Bayern had lost to PSG, then maybe it would’ve made sense. Sacking Nagelsmann now just seems so strange. Maybe something serious happened behind the scenes. We just don’t know yet. We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.

Update

Fabrizio Romano gives us more on the Tuchel news. Done deal and the signing will take place soon. He’ll be in charge for the crucial games versus Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.