Update: Julian Nagelsmann refuses to deny reports of his sacking by Bayern Munich

A report suddenly surfaced today purporting internal discussions regarding the sacking of manager Julian Nagelsmann.

By JTobolt Updated
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

In a absurdly random report this afternoon, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that FC Bayern Munich’s higher ups are having serious discussions regarding the potential sacking of Manage Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with former Paris-Saint Germain manager and German, Thomas Tuchel, as you can see below:

This is absurd for a number of reasons, the largest being firing Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Tuchel. To be entirely frank, that seems like a downgrade. Secondly, yes while FC Bayern has struggled in the Bundesliga and currently sit 2nd behind Borussia Dortmund by one whopping point, Bayern has been nothing but lethal in the UEFA Champions League by dispatching Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris-Saint Germain in dominant fashion. If this sacking ultimately comes down to some mid-season struggles in the Bundesliga that would be a stunning admission from FC Bayern and the higher ups about what they perceive as the most important year in year out, and that would seem to contradict much of what has been said over the last decade given Bayern’s successes and failures. If a decision is made, it would be with immediate effect.

The ramifications of such a move would be wide-ranging that those deserve their own separate piece. As always, we will keep you updated on any further developments of this stunning report as more information becomes available.

Update

Oh wow, this is real, and possibly very serious. Nagelsmann looks like he's on the way out.

