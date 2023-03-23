Podcast Alert: Bavarian Football Works is going through a change...

If you are scouring through podcast land looking for our Bayern Munich based shows, you might notice that the Bavarian Football Works podcast you have come to know and love (or hate...we take on all comers) might look a little different and might have a different name.

Specifically, our logo is gone and our name is something generic like you might see from a late 80s-Era Commodore 64 game (Please read in caveman voice — WELCOME TO MUNICH SOCCER PODCAST!)

We are still here, but no longer here.

Let’s be clear to avoid any confusion — our website is not going anywhere. Our podcast, however, will no longer be named “Bavarian Football Works” and will no longer have our SBN-affiliated logo.

The good news (for us), is that part of the agreement is that SBN is migrating all of our old shows over to our new home, so we can retain our history. We are also pulling together our new name as well, so keep an eye out for that.

Until everything is transferred over, we will look “grayed out” — but still be active! So, keep listening. Think of this as podcast makeover.

Anyway, keep listening even though it looks different and has some weird generic name. It’s still same group of knuckleheads spitting out Bayern Munich and Germany takes for days.

Give our most recent podcast a listen (below), it just dropped....(our official post will post in under an hour).

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 37

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Join us for this week’s Weekend Warm-up podcast, where we have a ton of good discussion points on the agenda, including: