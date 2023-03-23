 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is FC Barcelona setting up a snitch hotline?

What has INNN done now?

By CSmith1919
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“That’s all Barca can stand and it can’t stands no more,” — Popeye (maybe)

In one of the oddest stories we have seen in a while (non-Bayern Munich category), FC Barcelona is reportedly going to set up an email address for fans to send tips to when they see online criticism being hurled at the club:

If true (big if), this answers the age old question of what happens any time a Barca fan stumbles upon BFW when Ineednoname is “feeling it”:

Giving a public email for internet randos — what could go wrong?

The potential for copious amount of emails from Nigerian generals to FC Barcelona seeking to transfer cash is off the charts. Perhaps even ol’ Rick Astley will find his way over to Camp Nou.

One word of advice, however, if you see the heading “Dos Chicas, Una Taza”, just delete the email immediately — and thank me later.

