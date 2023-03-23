Is FC Barcelona setting up a snitch hotline?

“That’s all Barca can stand and it can’t stands no more,” — Popeye (maybe)

In one of the oddest stories we have seen in a while (non-Bayern Munich category), FC Barcelona is reportedly going to set up an email address for fans to send tips to when they see online criticism being hurled at the club:

| Barça will have an email address available so that all club socios can send information posted in the media that they consider susceptible to being sued. They want fans to defend the club against these attacks. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/cVUF5CSSlm — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 22, 2023

❗Barça will set up an email so that socios can send the club information published in the media that they consider likely to be sued.



• In this way, the club wants to involve the fans in the club's defence in these moments of maximum tension and constant attacks.



Via: @sport — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 22, 2023

If true (big if), this answers the age old question of what happens any time a Barca fan stumbles upon BFW when Ineednoname is “feeling it”:

Giving a public email for internet randos — what could go wrong?

The potential for copious amount of emails from Nigerian generals to FC Barcelona seeking to transfer cash is off the charts. Perhaps even ol’ Rick Astley will find his way over to Camp Nou.

One word of advice, however, if you see the heading “Dos Chicas, Una Taza”, just delete the email immediately — and thank me later.