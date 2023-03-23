Will we see Germany in a 4-2-2-2 vs. Peru? Only one Bayern Munich player is predicted to start

While it is just a predicted formation from kicker, there is some speculation building that Germany coach could be borrowing a trick that his successor at Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, used to start the season — a 4-2-2-2 formation.

With a battalion of young players called up to prove their mettle, Flick is searching for the best ways to use them. One of the options is the 4-2-2-2, which Bayern Munich played with successfully in the early stages of this season:

Because the matches against Peru and Belgium are just friendlies, Flick has some leeway to mix and match his players around. Let’s take a look at the positional groups predicted to start by kicker: