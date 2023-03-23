Health Check: Viral infection sidelines Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch promoted as replacement

According to a statement released from the Netherlands national team, Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt was among the players sent home training camp.

It appears as if De Ligt — and four of his Dutch teammates — have been taken down by a viral infection:

Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen left the training camp of the Dutch national team this morning. They are suffering from a viral infection.

To help replenish the the roster, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman called up three players to replace the men who were sent home. Among the replacements was Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was promoted from the Netherlands U-21 squad:

With a view to Orange’s first European Championship qualifier against France, national coach Ronald Koeman calls on three replacements: Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse) and Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

While it is just a viral infection, it is good to see that De Ligt will get some rest for what will surely be a hectic stretch run to this season.