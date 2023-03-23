Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm flames Paris Saint-Germain, says they are “not a team”

Paris Saint-Germain, despite being an all-star team with well known players in their ranks, continuously find themselves humiliated in Europe and even in Ligue 1. The floundering French fell flat on the floor following a fisting against Bayern Munich, 3-0 on aggregate. The starpower bringing no power has prompted former Bayern player Philipp Lahm to aim digs at the capital club.

Lahm said in his column for The Guardian that the 2020 Champions League finalists are not a team, implying that individual brilliance is what fuels the French club. “PSG is not a team”, Lahm declared. “The case of Kylian Mbappe is a story in itself. He undoubtedly has the qualities of a world-class player and dominates the National Championship. But his talent is not integrated with the rest team.”

Lahm feels that Mbappe has hit his ceiling in PSG and indicated that the team is set up to supply him; a one-dimensional team. “In Munich, he just waited for the ball to get to his feet. I can’t imagine how Mbappe’s career can take on another dimension in Paris.”

The 39-year-old also wrote about who PSG signed in recent years and how it has not brought much success. “PSG have the two players who rocked the planet in the World Cup final three months ago. Messi and Mbappe, plus Neymar, the best Brazilian of the last decade. Plus also Ramos, the former captain of Real Madrid and four-time winner of the Champions League, to which we must add two reigning European champions (Donnarumma and Verratti), but in the two duels against Bayern, nothing extraordinary happened.”

After the loss in Munich, Mbappe even admitted that his team played to its ‘limit’ against Bayern Munich whom he said is a team built to go all the way in the tournament. Messi himself is linked back to FC Barcelona while Mbappe is courted by Real Madrid now and then.