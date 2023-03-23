 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 37 — Has Sadio Mané been a disappointment at Bayern Munich?; Germany’s squad selection; Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona on bad terms?; Bayern’s disappointment vs. Leverkusen; & MORE!

Here we go! All the Bayern Munich talk you could ask for!

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Join us for this week’s Weekend Warm-up podcast, where we have a ton of good discussion points on the agenda, including:

  • Why Bayern Munich should extend the contract of Benjamin Pavard,
  • Germany’s squad selections and why this was a necessity for Hansi Flick.
  • FC Barcelona might sell Robert Lewandowski...would you bring him back?
  • The acquisition of Sadio Mané was heralded during the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it would not be a perfect fit. Has he been successful? Is it fair to assess him at this point? Would you make the move again?

