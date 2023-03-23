Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 37 — Has Sadio Mané been a disappointment at Bayern Munich?; Germany’s squad selection; Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona on bad terms?; Bayern’s disappointment vs. Leverkusen; & MORE!

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Join us for this week’s Weekend Warm-up podcast, where we have a ton of good discussion points on the agenda, including:

Why Bayern Munich should extend the contract of Benjamin Pavard,

Germany’s squad selections and why this was a necessity for Hansi Flick.

FC Barcelona might sell Robert Lewandowski...would you bring him back?

The acquisition of Sadio Mané was heralded during the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it would not be a perfect fit. Has he been successful? Is it fair to assess him at this point? Would you make the move again?

