Report: Benjamin Pavard’s future is wide open at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Benjamin Pavard’s future at Bayern Munich is wide open at this point — even if he is happy in his current role at the club.

Pavard’s agent, Joseph Mohan, will reportedly work with Pini Zahavi to help the player decide whether his future will be at Bayern Munich or elsewhere:

Benjamin Pavard’s agent Joseph Mohan was in Munich for the game against PSG. Mohan, in addition to Pini Zahavi, are taking care of Pavard’s future. Bayern bosses held a meeting with the agent - the outcome is completely open at the moment. Pavard has not made a final decision yet. The bosses are impressed with his performances, as well as his recent gestures towards the club and the fans. Pavard currently earns around €8m/year - a contract extension would be accompanied with a pay rise.

A raise for Pavard would seem like it will be in the cards no matter where he signs, but Bayern Munich has a proven commodity that has had success in Julian Nagelsmann’s back three system with the Frenchman. It is unclear if Pavard has a strong desire to leave at this stage, but it does appear that Bayern Munich would like to keep him in tow.