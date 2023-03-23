Bayern Munich inks lucrative deal with Allianz

Bayern Munich announced on its website that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Allianz, one of the club’s primary sponsors:

FC Bayern and its long-standing partner Allianz have extended their cooperation by another 10 years until 2033. The Munich-based insurance company has been by the German record champions’ side since 2000, most visibly as the naming rights sponsor of the Allianz Arena and the shirt sponsor of the women’s team.

Bayern Munich board members were happy to see the new contract fall into place.

“FC Bayern places great value on reliable, continual partnerships. We’re therefore very happy to continue our cooperation with Allianz. We can look back on a joint success story of over 20 years, to which we want to add more chapters with new and innovative ideas,” said CEO Oliver Kahn.

Bayern Munich board member for marketing and sponsorships Andreas Jung, was also thrilled with the contract extensions.

“Allianz is a Munich company that operates globally, and that people around the world associate with the FC Bayern stadium. In the future we will press ahead with the expansion of the partnership with our women’s team and implement projects in youth development, among other things,” said Jung.

Meanwhile, Allianz SE Head of Global Brand & Marketing, Christian Deuringer, was eager to continue the collaboration between the two organizations.

“FC Bayern and Allianz have enjoyed a successful and trustful partnership for over 20 years, which has grown from the naming of the Allianz Arena to the men’s, women’s and youth teams and increasingly into the digital and social media spheres. Thanks to FC Bayern’s huge reach and inspiring content, we reach many millions of fans around the world,” said Deuringer.

According to Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the deal is worth more money to Bayern Munich this time around:

From 2023/24, Bayern are expected to earn around €13m/year from the new contract with Allianz, instead of the current €8m. The deal will bring a total of €130m over the next 10 years.

The boost of income will certainly be welcomed at Bayern Munich.