Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Newscastle United to battle for Florian Wirtz?; Liverpool has Ryan Gravenberch firmly on radar; PSG prepping monster offer for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?; Barca, Real Madrid eye Federico Chiesa; & MORE!

Just days after a story broke that Bayern Munich would not be looking to bring in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz because of cost and timing issues, another report hit the streets stating that the Bavarians were ready to knuckle-up and fight FC Barcelona and Newcastle United for the 19-year-old.

Say what?

Let’s give it a run:

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz, with Newcastle United and FC Barcelona also chasing the teenager. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Bavarian giants have identified the 19-year-old attacking midfielder as a ‘dream’ summer signing, with Bayern keen to make Wirtz their next big acquisition from the Bundesliga market after some years without a major German transfer. As per the report, Barcelona are also hot on Wirtz’s heels, with the Daily Mail also reporting that Newcastle have the Leverkusen superstar on their radar, though a deal could be hard to pull off with the youngster believed to be valued at €70m (£62m). Moreover, with Bayern now in the race to sign Wirtz, the likes of Newcastle and Barcelona could struggle to beat the reigning German champions to the teenager’s signature given just how strong Munich’s grip on the Bundesliga market has become. Indeed, Bayern have arguably monopolized the division, and with Wirtz now in their sights, Newcastle and Barcelona will have to pull off all the stops to sign the German international, though Eddie Howe’s side could have a unique advantage over their European rivals. Newcastle are on course for a return to European football after a decade away, and whilst the pull of Bayern will be strong for Wirtz, the teenager could be seduced with a move to England, where starring for one of the Premier League’s most exciting teams might be too good an offer to refuse.

Wirtz-to-Newcastle would be something else, but it still feels far too early for him to leave Leverkusen. With a contract through 2027, the earliest it seems like Wirtz would explore a move is in the summer of 2024 — after the European Championships end.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg feels the same way:

News #Wirtz: Barcelona has inquired about him in order to get a feeling for his future plans. As per Spanish medias first.



But a transfer is nearly ruled out this summer. He and his management are planning the next step after the Euros 2024. @Sky_Marlon89 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/e0y4fJ1NcD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 21, 2023

Until then, the youngster will probably want to stay in a comfortable environment where he can get a lot of playing time and set himself up nicely to have a starring role for Germany in what will be a very important tournament for the national team and Wirtz alike.

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer is rumored to want to extend his stay with Manchester United, but the Austrian will not make a decision hastily. The 29-year-old wants to take his time before figuring out what might be next:

Marcel Sabitzer has suggested that no decisions will be made regarding his Manchester United future until the summer. On the final day of the January transfer window, United were successful with a bid to sign Sabitzer on a straight loan deal. Since then, the Austria international has established himself as a squad option for Erik ten Hag, making five starts and four substitute outings in all competitions. Sabitzer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “Whatever happens in the summer, we will see. I had to make a quick decision in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes. I’m very happy to be here. I will give 100%.

Liverpool FC is reportedly going to make a strong play for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but the early word from former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique that “the player is ours” was more than a little premature:

Last week, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed, via his agency, that a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was done. It was a bold claim, which Enrique has since backtracked on, deleting the YouTube video in which he said “this player is ours,” and describing it as “fake news” on Twitter. “It’s the same agent as me, team Raiola,” the Spaniard said. “We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.” Gravenberch was a player of interest last year, as explained by Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, only to opt for Bayern – where he has started only four games so far this season. Links with a loan move emerged again in January, and now the 20-year-old is seemingly a possibility as part of this summer’s midfield revamp. However, according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, “nothing is nailed on at this stage,” and while the Dutchman “will be one of many under consideration”, the journalists insists Jude Bellingham is “clearly the priority.”

It is not just Gravenberch and Bellingham who are on Liverpool’s radar, however. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is also a potential acquisition for Jürgen Klopp:

Pearce also acknowledged Chelsea‘s Mason Mount as a “serious option” if Chelsea opt to sell, while maintaining interest in Matheus Nunes of Wolves. Perhaps most interestingly, he took a less emphatic slant than colleague David Ornstein when it came to suggestions that signing Bellingham was “increasingly unlikely.” “In terms of Bellingham, any club speaking to him and his representatives will have a clear idea of what Dortmund want in terms of a fee,” he wrote. “If you get a firm commitment from the player about his destination of choice then that should avoid any bidding war.” The popular line, including from Pearce, is that Bellingham would be targeted alongside at least one other midfielder, with Mount not considered an alternative to the Dortmund teenager. Gravenberch would almost certainly be on a shortlist, then, along with the likes of Mount and Nunes, while Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus could even come back into contention.

Well...”We’ll do it live, (Bleep) it!”

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the most lethal attackers in the world this season and multiple clubs are likely eyeing him as a potential injection of life into their attack. One such club is Paris Saint-Germain, who could be willing to present Napoli with a €180 million for the Georgian:

Also leaving Napoli could be winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Paris Saint-Germain preparing a bid worth a whopping €180m to sign the 22-year-old.

With Antonio Conte losing his mind at Tottenham Hotspur, his sacking seems imminent and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner looks to be on the club’s radar as a potential replacement:

Tottenham may have already identified their long-term replacement for Antonio Conte should the Italian be sacked, the Spurs have Oliver Glasner on their shortlist. There was contact to the agents of the Coach of @Eintracht — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 21, 2023

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Glasner will take his time before making a decision on whether or not he will leave Germany in favor England:

News #Glasner: He wants to take his time in order to take a decision about a contract extension beyond 2024. Good relation with Krösche but still a strong interest from . No concrete negotiations with Frankfurt at this stage. Should follow next weeks. Top coach! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/rqGhjzMSlA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 21, 2023

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are reportedly thinking about looking to take advantage of Juventus’ financial issues by pursuing Federico Chiesa:

Juventus will consider selling winger Federico Chiesa this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested in the €60m-rated Italian international.

Bayern Munich has a lot of work to do in all competitions upon their return. While they remain in all competitions this season, there is plenty to do in each and every one of those contests. Thus, in this podcast we look at: