Bayern Munich reactions to UWCL win over Arsenal

Coach Alexander Straus and his players celebrate a fine result in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but the job’s not done.

FC Bayern München v Arsenal: Quarter-Final 1st Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

ICYMI: Bayern Munich’s Women’s Champions League quarter-finals is off to a decent start after a 1-0 home win against Arsenal FC in the first leg on Tuesday. Here’s how coach Alexander Straus and various Frauen players reacted to the game — via Alina Ruprecht’s outstanding report for 90min.

Winger Klara Bühl: “Personally, we were very satisfied with the first half, with the goal, but also with the way we played. The second half was a bit different, more mentality was required. We showed what we needed to keep the win here and we’re very happy about that.”

Midfielder Sarah Zadrazil: “THIS is mentality. We are ONE team: we stick together, we defend together and on Tuesday we showed that the defensive can win games, especially in the second half.”

Head coach Alexander Straus: “It was an even game that could have ended 1-1. We were the better team in the first half and could have scored more goals in the first 10-15 minutes. Arsenal put us under pressure in the second half and we had to defend deeper than planned.”

Lea Schüller, Bayern forward and player of the match:

Straus raved about Schüller at the post-game press conference as well. “Since I came to FC Bayern last summer, Lea has become a different, more complete player,” he said. “She was always the goalscorer but now she is more involved, has more touches and aspects in her game. Lea has the potential to be the best in her position as number 9 in the world.”

But in the words of Sydney Lohmann, everybody knows that the job is not nearly done: “A difficult game awaits us in the second leg as well.”

Bayern play Arsenal again in London next Wednesday, March 29.

