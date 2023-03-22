Could FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski tempt Bayern Munich to open up its coffers this summer?

When projecting how Bayern Munich might line up next season, it can be argued that the only position still somewhat in question is the striker role where Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel figure to be the primary players.

The question remains, however, if the Bavarians would be willing to open up the vault to add another expensive talent should an opportunity arise.

Club president Herbert Hainer indicated that Bayern Munich will not guarantee anything, nor limit themselves when it comes to evaluating talent that the team believes can positively impact the roster. When asked specifically abut spending on a striker, Hainer had some interesting statements.

“Bayern has always had enough money to invest in order to achieve its sporting goals,” said Hainer told kicker journalists Georg Holzner and Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A year or two ago, it was written that Bayern cannot keep up with the big clubs without investors or oligarchs. Of course other clubs can invest more, but look at the squad Hasan Salihamidžić has put together under these circumstances.”

Hainer, though, knows that the club’s ethos will always be built around responsibility with both finances and personnel.

“That’s the Bayern way — achieve big sporting goals while maintaining economic stability,” Hainer said.

However, could a familiar face push Hainer and the club to make a move? Word broke earlier today that FC Barcelona might be willing to sell off former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

It is fair to wonder if the Bavarians might be tempted by a reunion with the Polish Hitman. One potential pitfall would be the rumored disagreements that Lewandowski had with coach Julian Nagelsmann last season.

However, perhaps Lewandowski learned that while the salary might be a little greener elsewhere, the grass might not be.