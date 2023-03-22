Early exit? FC Barcelona considering sale of former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

Catalonia isn’t a happy place right now, the same can be said for FC Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski. It looks like the Pole has outstayed his welcome and is apparently on the sell list of the Spanish club.

A report that Forbes captured said that the Catalan brass think that the Bayern Munich summer arrival has not met the lofty expectations that were, well, expected from him. Although this is considering the fact that his 15 strikes in La Liga is four better than Real Madrid counterpart Karim Benzema.

The World Cup must’ve done something to the former Borussia Dortmund striker because since December, he has only hit two goals since. Goalless for more than one month now, El Nacional said that this is Lewy’s rough patch in the Spotify Camp Nou. This comes in a period where gaffer Xavi simply cannot have goalscoring issues in their supposed rebuild.

Barca still have faith that Lewy can turn it around but might seriously consider selling him less than what they paid Bayern for him. Considering that they are looking to bring Lionel Messi back, it’s an incredibly tight squeeze in terms of personnel and budget.