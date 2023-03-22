Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer says Matthijs de Ligt’s clearance vs PSG was a season changing moment

Everyone has been gushing over Matthijs de Ligt and how Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo got a steal from Juventus for the 23-year-old Dutchman. De Ligt won everyone’s hearts (and a truckload of chocolate) for that goal-line clearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League RO16.

If you need a refresher: Yann Sommer had a howler in the penalty box which left Vitinha a wide open goal only for De Ligt to deny him. According to Sommer, the season could have gone differently had De Ligt not got to that ball. “It could be, yes. We need that kind of push, to support each other. This spirit makes a big team. We need this energy. We had more of it (energy) than Paris,” Sommer said on that clearance (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In the spur of the moment, Sommer said he’d give De Ligt 700kg of Swiss Chocolate for that. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach ‘keeper was true to his word, so were Bayern when they stopped the shipment. Instead, it went to a charity in Munich, much to the chagrin of De Ligt…and Niklas Süle.