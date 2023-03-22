Bayern Munich have formulated a plan regarding Jamal Musiala’s injury

Jamal Musiala getting injured on international duty is the last thing Bayern Munich and Germany need. The 20-year-old is a key player for club and country, so seeing him go down with a knock is less than ideal. Fret not, Bayern say, because they have a plan to save the day.

According to a report from Abendzeitung journo Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s medical team is going full steam ahead to get Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who will miss Cameroon’s games, game ready for Borussia Dortmund. Given that Bayern rely on the striker a lot (Exhibit A: the Bayer Leverkusen game), the plan is to roll Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané as the CAMs/pseudo wingers.

Musiala should definitely be ready to go against Manchester City not long after the potentially title-deciding Der Klassiker game (though Erling Haaland may not be). It looks like Bayern will still try to get Choupo to play against Dortmund regardless. Is that a Mathys Tel groan I heard?