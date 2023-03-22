Champions League rival watch: Erling Haaland misses Norway’s Euro qualifiers with injury, possibly including Bayern Munich tie

In terrible news for Norway and Manchester City, Erling Haaland is set to miss his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia in the upcoming international break. According to the official statement from Norway’s website:

Erling Braut Haaland had some pain in his groin after the match against Burnley.

- We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club, says national team doctor Ola Sand.

Haaland thus travels home from the national team meeting.

- Erling took it hard when he realized that he could not fight for the team. Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches. We are not going to hang on one millimeter but continue our work to be maximally prepared for Saturday and Tuesday, says national team manager Ståle Solbakken.