Report: Borussia Dortmund might think Bayern Munich is sandbagging on Jamal Musiala’s injury

When the news broke that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala had suffered an injury and would potentially be missing some time, fans immediately thought the worst of the situation.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, Borussia Dortmund dismissed the notion that Musiala would even possibly miss the upcoming match that could determine the Bundesliga championship:

Borussia Dortmund do not believe the news that Jamal Musiala could miss the game on April 1st. BVB feel a bluff coming from Bayern, just like the Mbappé scenario last month. BVB want to prepare for the game as if Bayern would line up with all their top players.

Bild previously described Musiala’s potential availability for Dortmund game as a “small hope”, but Borussia Dortmund will go ahead and plan as if Musiala will be there anyway — the Black ands Yellow absolutely refuse to be potentially duped by the Bavarians.

Whatever happens with Musiala’s health, BVB seems like it will be ready one way or the other and its fans would not want it any other way for a match of this magnitude.