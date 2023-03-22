Benjamin Pavard is now happy at Bayern Munich, says his agent

It was widely speculated that Benjamin Pavard would be on the move after stating that he wanted to play at CB rather than RB, the latter position being the one that coach Julian Nagelsmann assigned him in. Now that Bayern Munich roll a back three, Pavard has found his mojo as the right-sided central defender where he has shone. According to his agent, this changed things.

How? That made him happy! Joseph Mohan (Pavard’s agent) told Calcio Mercato (via @iMiaSanMia) that Pavard playing in his preferred position has rejuvenated the Frenchman in Munich. “A lot has changed since Nagelsmann moved him from right-back to his original position at centre-back. In his position, he has rediscovered serenity and is happy,” Mohan said.

With this form, the soon-to-be 27-year-old (March 28) defender has made a strong case for a contract extension, but Mohan has not divulged anything on the matter. “In football anything can happen, as I always say, you never know,” the agent said. “But what’s clear is now, that Benjamin is playing in the position where he belongs, things are changing for him too.

“I can say that after the two important matches in the Champions League, we’ll meet and talk about it, but the relationship with coach Nagelsmann is excellent. Benjamin himself has confirmed it.”

Pavard has been linked to FC Barcelona in recent weeks.