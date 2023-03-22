Report: Bayern Munich does not want to invest in the summer

Bayern Munich enjoyed an explosive 2022 summer transfer window, securing five players and splashing over 130 million euros in transfer fees on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Mathys Tel, Sadio Mane and Matthjis de Ligt. The club then followed this up by signing three more players in the 2023 January transfer window.

Eight senior team transfers in one year is much more than usual for the Bavarian giants. So it might follow that things will slow down considerably in the 2023 summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern “is not planning big investments in the summer” and wants to focus on “continuity and development”, not just because of the massive investment the year before but because the “spine of the team is already there”.

Plettenberg then states that a “big transfer of ~ €100m is unrealistic”. All in all, a quiet summer ahead wouldn’t be a shocker. But crazier things have happened. Bayern is on the lookout for a top striker and might want to sign loanee João Cancelo from Manchester City on a permanent basis. If the stars align, things might get expensive for a second summer in a row after all.