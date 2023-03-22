Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich rekindling interest in Dusan Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez?; Folarin Balogun on Bayern’s radar?; Arsenal, FC Barcelona want Joao Cancelo; Erling Haaland injured; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich take a look back at two players who it allegedly had previous interest in? A report out of Italy indicates that the Bavarians are keeping an eye on Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic:

Bayern Munich’s search for striking firepower could lead to move for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez or Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

The No. 9 position is probably the only spot on the field that is not fully settled for 2023/24. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the leader in the clubhouse to fill the role with Mathys Tel as an option (though the club saw his future at wing not too long ago). Of course, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been leaning toward using a 3-4-2-1 formation, which could place a little more emphasis on the striker position being a true “target man” moving forward.

Tel could evolve into that type of player, but Bayern Munich might want another option if there is any doubt about Choupo-Moting’s ability to fill the role for the entirety of next season at a high level or even with his balky back, which has flared up on him recently.

Vlahovic and Martinez are two players that were previously linked to Bayern Munich, but it would seem that the cost-conscious Bavarians would need a good deal to make something work out with either Serie A power to make a transfer happen.

One interesting thing to keep an eye on with Vlahovic is the interest he has gotten from Manchester United. According to AS (as captured by 90Min.com), the Red Devils tossed a nine-figure offer to Juventus in hopes of landing the Serbian attacker:

Juventus agreed to sell striker Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United during the January transfer window, striking a deal worth between €100m and €120m, before the Serb’s agent pulled out of negotiations. Real Madrid remain interested.

Bayern Munich might also have its eyes on 21-year-old striker Folarin Balogun, an Arsenal FC loanee plying his trade at Stade Reims this season:

Arsenal may face a battle to keep hold of striker Folarin Balogun with more and more clubs joining the queue for his signature. Reports from All Nigeria Soccer suggest that Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Monaco, Real Sociedad and Villarreal all want to sign Balogun. It’s added that Marseille are also interested in signing Balogun as they look to add yet another player with Arsenal ties.

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

There were some rumors floating around that FC Barcelona was interested in Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, who is on loan with Bayern Munich at the moment. As of now, no contact has been made between Barca and Cancelo’s representatives per Fabrizio Romano:

Barcelona have been unable to find a consistent performer at right-back since Dani Alves moved on in 2016, and that search looks set to continue again this summer. However on-loan Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo could well be available this summer. It is thought that Barcelona might be interested in Cancelo on loan this summer, as they look for an affordable option to fill the position. Although Jules Kounde has done a good job there this season, the French defender has made no secret of the fact he would rather be playing in central defence. According to Fabrizio Romano though, the Blaugrana have not made contact with Cancelo, despite the apparent fit at Camp Nou. “Barça have excellent relationship with Joao’s agent Mendes but nothing will be decided now. Bayern and Cancelo will discuss at the end of the season, Joao is now 100% focused on FC Bayern.”

Joao Cancelo, however, is not just potentially being courted by FC Barcelona like we saw above. Arsenal FC, who is doing some really innovative things with one of Cancelo’s teammates, Oleksandr Zinchenko, is reportedly interested in Cancelo:

Journalist Steve Bates has suggested that Arsenal could be among the clubs interested in signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer. Arsenal could try and sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer. Joao Cancelo was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League for Manchester City. The Portugal international, who was branded as an ‘underrated‘ player by Nigel de Jong, can play at right-back and left-back, and he would be exceptional for most clubs in the world. Cancelo’s loan spell at Bayern Munich isn’t quite going to plan, and it looks like he will be back in Manchester this summer. City may not keep him either, and that could make him a really attractive option on the market. Bates has suggested that Arsenal could be among the clubs interested in his services. The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I’ve seen reports that Bayern Munich may not pursue him at the end of the loan deal. They don’t have an agreement obligating them to sign him, and if he’s not pulling up any trees at the moment, then I can’t see them pushing ahead with that. Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with him and there’s no doubt that if he was to be sold by Manchester City, then a lot of Premier League clubs in the top four or five would definitely be after him, as would many of the top clubs in Europe. I think Real Madrid have been looking at him as well.”

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Some programming notes.

A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).

Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.

Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.

Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been sent home from Norway’s international camp with a groin injury. This might be something for Bayern Munich fans to keep an eye on:

The Norwegian FA have confirmed that Erling Haaland has been sent back to Manchester City after doctors found he was carrying a groin injury. Haaland played 63 minutes of City’s 6-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup, long enough to score a hat-trick, but complained of pain in the area after the game. He left to link up with Norway soon after but the Scandinavian side have now confirmed Haaland has been sent back to Manchester for further treatment. “Erling Braut Haaland had some pain in his groin after the match against Burnley,” a statement read. “We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club’, says national team doctor Ola Sand. Haaland thus travels home from the national team meeting.”

If you want the full rundown on what is going on with Haaland, check out our post on the situation here.

Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan appears like he could be ready to make a move to FC Barcelona — if the situation is right for him:

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan over sealing a free transfer to Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Gündoğan would likely be considered a depth piece in Catalonia, so barring some incredible desire to move to La Liga, it can be assumed he could do the same thing (and get paid more money) by Manchester City next season.

According to Sport (as captured by 90Min.com), however, Arsenal is also interested in the Germany international:

Arsenal are keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season, but will have to fend off interest from Barcelona.

