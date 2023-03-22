Hansi Flick seeking “boost” in German national team camp

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick will not look back fondly on the 2022 World Cup.

Germany floundered, Flick could not push the right buttons with his personnel, and fans of the national team were left wondering how Flick was any type of upgrade over the last few years under Joachim Löw.

While the result of the team’s upcoming games against Peru and Belgium do not matter for any standings, they will mean a lot to Flick, who knows his leadership has been under fire and wants to see his boys rejuvenated and energized.

“The World Cup didn’t exactly give us a boost, so a bit of humility is needed now and again. Nevertheless — success cannot be guaranteed — we will prepare very professionally for this tournament (Euro 2024) and then we’ll see what comes out in the end,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Flick took some risks with his squad selection, but they might have been necessary to truly get a look at what he has to work with heading into the Euros in 2024. He knows the proven commodities that he has in place, now he just has to figure out what he has with the youngsters.

It will not be easy, but Flick has never been one to assume that it would be.