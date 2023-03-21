Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Women’s Champions League Quarters

Jersey Swap: Caitlin Foord

Foord was a bright spot in the Arsenal attack, drifting all over the pitch to pull the strings as well as fire in a few nice efforts of her own. Foord gave Maximiliane Rall fits on Bayern Munich’s right flank as well. Drifting inside — bursting, really — Rall had too much energy for Bayern to deal with and tested Mala Grohs repeatedly. She wasn’t able to find her equalizer for all her efforts, but wasn’t far off.

Der Kaiser: Saki Kumagai

Kumagai didn’t have the cleanest of games, especially early on, but did her team a huge favor by pulling a Matthijs de Ligt and clearing a sure goal just off the line. Arsenal deserved their equalizer at that point, but Kumagai was there to save the day.

Kumagai coming in clutch! pic.twitter.com/HJmrXCBUg2 — Melly ツ (@Zadraball) March 21, 2023

Fußballgott: Georgia Stanway

Neither midfielder had especially excellent games. Stanway matched up well against Katie McCabe with her physicality and made some...well, daring decisions in Bayern’s build-up from the back. She got away with them though, if only just. That’ll do.

Der Bomber: Klara Bühl

Pace, tricky feet, and directness. Bühl didn’t find as much joy as she could have but flashed danger every time she did get on the ball. More end product would have been ideal, which was the story of the day, really. Sydney Lohmann played well also, but got a pretty needless yellow.

Meister of the Match: Lea Schüller

While Bayern looked to struggle for inspiration, their striker led the line and led the way, consistently managing to get in behind the Arsenal backline. Schüller was at the end of just about every moment of attacking threat in the first half, all the way up to her excellently headed goal — the build-up to which she was key in launching. A commanding performance from Bayern’s striker!

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!