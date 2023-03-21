FC Barcelona lurking on João Cancelo if Bayern Munich doesn’t buy him

Bayern Munich brought in João Cancelo on a loan deal from Manchester City and were quoted 70 million euros for the Portuguese attacking defender. Bayern will not trigger the option to buy for 70 million but might be looking to knock the price down in the summer. Should Cancelo not stay in Munich beyond the 2022/23 season, another club is in the shadows watching the situation.

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), FC Barcelona are observing Cancelo and might make a move for him if Bayern don’t. The Bavarians haven’t said anything to Cancelo that they will buy him but are still monitoring his stay while a future in an FCB club is likely if Pep Guardiola opts not to roll with the former Juventus player upon return to Manchester.

For all of Barcelona’s financial woes of late, it looks like they want to stay in the black rather than get themselves out of the hole they dug themselves in. Midfielder Gavi is in limbo after his contract was invalidated by a reversal of a court’s decision; they just don’t help themselves.