Austrian duo Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer set to decide futures

We are still multiple months away from the summer transfer window opening for Bayern Munich and yet the transfer rumors never stop. This time, the Austrian duo Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer are in the spotlight, with Sky’s Florian Plettenberg reporting (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The story on Konrad Laimer is the same as usual, that he will sign for Bayern, but with the added twist that there may be some forward momentum during the international break. Plettenberg speculates that the deal may even formally be completed during this time frame. Laimer is still pending a medical to finalize his long-awaited move to Bavaria.

Meanwhile, his international teammate Marcel Sabitzer is said to feel at home at Manchester United, where he actually gets the chance to play football. Sabitzer he does not seem to have a future at Bayern while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka remain starters.

And so one Austrian ex-RB Leipzig player seems nailed on to replace another at Bayern Munich. It’s strange how these things work out, isn’t it? Meanwhile, Manchester United “can imagine” signing him permanently. We’ll see if that changes once the injured Christian Eriksen returns to the side.