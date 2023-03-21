Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: UWCL quarter-finals live stream, game thread, how to watch!

Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal FC to Germany for the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals tie against the English club. As with all UWCL matches, it will be streamed for free live on YouTube! We hope you’ll take the time to enjoy this match with us here at Bavarian Football Works. Kick-off at 1:45pm EST.

Watch via the stream below, or on Youtube.

The Frauen are heading into a crucial period. Within the next ten days, they’ll have played Arsenal twice, and sandwiched in between, a positively pivotal Frauen-Bundesliga league match against table-toppers VfL Wolfsburg. It’s a good thing that Alexander Straus & his team are in fine form, having put away their last two opponents by a combined score of 9-0.

Straus offered the following preview of Arsenal, having been made available for the media in the pre-game festivities along with midfielder Sarah Zadrazil:

Alexander Straus: „Arsenal is a team that is quite similar to us. They play a similar style and have very good individual quality in the team. It‘s a very strong team, like us, the structures are pretty similar. They are also dynamic in the way they do their defensive work.“ — Alina (@alina_rxp) March 20, 2023

He also sang the Zadrazil’s praises, and it looks like the Austrian stalwart will be a key piece in the Bayern midfield in this set of matches.

Full quote: „Sarah is doing a lot of things that not everybody is seeing. (…) If I was a midfield player 25 years ago, I would have loved to play along side Sarah, because I know she would always have my back.“ Remarkable statement from the Bayern headcoach https://t.co/ZPMMzTpVls — Alina (@alina_rxp) March 20, 2023

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 1:45pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

Tips for commenting:

