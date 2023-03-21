Report: Cost, timing, FC Barcelona could be obstacles for Bayern Munich in Florian Wirtz pursuit

There have been rumblings linking Bayern Munich to Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz for more than a year now, but the logistics of a deal getting done between the parties seems like it will have far too many roadblocks.

Bayern Munich likely would not even consider bringing in Wirtz until at least the summer of 2025, but even then, things seem doubtful at this stage. Aside of timing and what is expected to be a massive cost for Wirtz, FC Barcelona could be poised to enter the fray, which would complicate matters further according to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The track leading to Florian Wirtz is currently ‘cold’ for Bayern. Player under contract until 2027 and is too expensive. Barcelona have made contact with the player’s father/agent Hans Wirtz to enquire about the situation. Summer move is ruled out. Earliest is 2024.

Financially, Bayern Munich might not be willing to take a big swing this summer, but the club could be building a war chest behind the scenes. If the Bavarians want a player bad enough, they have proven the willingness to go and get that player.

Will Bayern Munich want Wirtz bad enough in the coming years to go out and get him no matter what the cost? That remains to be seen, but the one things we do know is that acquiring the mega-talent will not be easy.