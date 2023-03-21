German media player ratings for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich had a tough game this past weekend against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, to say the least. Not only did we give away a one-goal lead, but we also lost the top spot in the Bundesliga table to Borussia Dortmund who we will face on April Fools’ Day.

German media Bild as well as kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, evaluated the performances of the individual Bayern players as follows.

AZ München had a very similar take on the Bavarian efforts.

Bayern’s ratings, on a 1-5 scale (1 being best). side by side below (Bild — kicker — AZ München):

Yann Sommer (3 — 3 — 3): Sommer had a solid performance. Though he goes for some risky dribbles at times, he did well against Kerem Demirbay and Jeremie Frimpong who had some noteworthy chances. He could not save the two Exequiel Palacios penalties but called the right corner on the second one. 3 is fair.

(3 — 3 — 3): Sommer had a solid performance. Though he goes for some risky dribbles at times, he did well against Kerem Demirbay and Jeremie Frimpong who had some noteworthy chances. He could not save the two Exequiel Palacios penalties but called the right corner on the second one. 3 is fair. Matthis de Ligt (4 — 3 — 4): I would go with kicker’s rating here. 4 is a bit harsh. Admittedly, this was not his best performance but he won important tackles that otherwise could have been much more dangerous for Bayern. The man can’t do last-minute slides to save the ball from crossing the goal line in each game.

(4 — 3 — 4): I would go with kicker’s rating here. 4 is a bit harsh. Admittedly, this was not his best performance but he won important tackles that otherwise could have been much more dangerous for Bayern. The man can’t do last-minute slides to save the ball from crossing the goal line in each game. Dayot Upamecano (4 — 5 — 5): Collectively, the defense was struggling. Upamecano did cause the second penalty, so I can understand the low ratings for him. I would go with a 4 since he did as much as possible otherwise.

(4 — 5 — 5): Collectively, the defense was struggling. Upamecano did cause the second penalty, so I can understand the low ratings for him. I would go with a 4 since he did as much as possible otherwise. Benjamin Pavard (5 — 4,5 — 5): Copy-paste my take from Upamecano and insert it for Pavard. He did not have as many bursts of attack as of late, and also caused a penalty that rang in Bayern’s demise. However, I would choose a 4.

(5 — 4,5 — 5): Copy-paste my take from Upamecano and insert it for Pavard. He did not have as many bursts of attack as of late, and also caused a penalty that rang in Bayern’s demise. However, I would choose a 4. Alphonso Davies (4 — 3 — 4): Davies found another Roadrunner who goes by the name Frimpong. This led to some interesting sprint duels where Frimpong often had the upper hand. Wonder if that will have an impact on Davies’ video game ratings... Anyway, I would go with a 3.

(4 — 3 — 4): Davies found another Roadrunner who goes by the name Frimpong. This led to some interesting sprint duels where Frimpong often had the upper hand. Wonder if that will have an impact on Davies’ video game ratings... Anyway, I would go with a 3. Joshua Kimmich (2 — 2,5 — 3): Kimmich scored Bayern’s lead goal which had a heavy deflection. He motivated the team and was very vocal. One of the better Bayern players on the pitch.

(2 — 2,5 — 3): Kimmich scored Bayern’s lead goal which had a heavy deflection. He motivated the team and was very vocal. One of the better Bayern players on the pitch. João Cancelo (5 — 4 — 4): 5 is way too rough on Cancelo, in my opinion. He was in the starting XI and was involved in Kimmich’s goal. I would go with a 3,5. Cancelo is a player that has shown his enormous skills on many occasions. Whether he fits in the system of Julian Nagelsmann is a question that needs an answer. The price could be a major reason why this will be only a short-term cooperation.

(5 — 4 — 4): 5 is way too rough on Cancelo, in my opinion. He was in the starting XI and was involved in Kimmich’s goal. I would go with a 3,5. Cancelo is a player that has shown his enormous skills on many occasions. Whether he fits in the system of Julian Nagelsmann is a question that needs an answer. The price could be a major reason why this will be only a short-term cooperation. Leon Goretzka (3 — 3 — 3): I agree with the rating of the three outlets here. Goretzka started, assisted Kimmich’s goal, and, overall, fulfilled his duty. He seemed a bit slow and less proactive than usual to me, but his work was decent.

(3 — 3 — 3): I agree with the rating of the three outlets here. Goretzka started, assisted Kimmich’s goal, and, overall, fulfilled his duty. He seemed a bit slow and less proactive than usual to me, but his work was decent. Leroy Sané (5 — 3,5 — 3): Sané had a good performance, in my opinion. He played more centrally and quasi-replaced Jamal Musiala initially. He was active and had some dangerous attempts at goal. At times, he should have passed instead of shooting and vice versa, but that can be said about all of Bayern’s attacking players who were very much quiet throughout the game.

(5 — 3,5 — 3): Sané had a good performance, in my opinion. He played more centrally and quasi-replaced Jamal Musiala initially. He was active and had some dangerous attempts at goal. At times, he should have passed instead of shooting and vice versa, but that can be said about all of Bayern’s attacking players who were very much quiet throughout the game. Sadio Mané (5 — 5 — 5): Mané seems to lack the confidence and creativity that made him so dangerous at Liverpool. He is either a step too quick and finds himself in an unfortunate offside position or he is a step too slow and cannot put himself in a favorable position. He just came back from a serious injury, so we should probably have more patience with him. 5 is sadly a good reflection of his performance against Leverkusen.

(5 — 5 — 5): Mané seems to lack the confidence and creativity that made him so dangerous at Liverpool. He is either a step too quick and finds himself in an unfortunate offside position or he is a step too slow and cannot put himself in a favorable position. He just came back from a serious injury, so we should probably have more patience with him. 5 is sadly a good reflection of his performance against Leverkusen. Thomas Müller (4 — 4,5 — 5): Müller tried to replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and just was unfortunate on many occasions. Usually, he can pull strings to stabilize the team and the game. One could make the argument that Bayern conceded two goals and lost the game right after der Raumdeuter was subbed off, but that may be too farfetched this time. I would give him a 3.

What are your thoughts on these ratings? Who did better, who did worse? Let us know in the comments below!

