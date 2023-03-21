Daily Schmankerl: Amid Bayern Munich and Real Madrid interest, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly puts price on Harry Kane; Spurs want Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa; Manchester United eyeballing Bundesliga scorer; Declan Rice getting close to Chelsea move?; and MORE!

According to journalists Paul Hirst and Gary Jacob from The Times, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane — a rumored transfer target of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid — now has a formal price attached to him.

However, that does not mean that he will be any more likely to make the move over to Germany to ply his trade at the Allianz Arena:

Tottenham want £100m (€114m) in one up-front payment to consider selling Kane this summer. Spurs do not want to sell to a domestic rival. Kane plans to discuss his future at the end of the season when there may also be interest from Bayern and Real Madrid. Moving abroad, however, would impact Kane’s stated desire to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals. For that reason Tottenham remain quietly confident that Kane will be at the club next season.

Kane seems very unlikely to move away from the Premier League with Shearer’s record being within reach. Heck, it really doesn’t even seem like he has interest in leaving Tottenham at all.

Either way, it is hard to think Bayern Munich would pay that much for Kane anyway.

In addition to keeping Kane, Tottenham Hotspur might also be looking to bring in VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa:

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be targeting versatile Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa ahead of a possible summer move. According to a report by German news publication Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, Tottenham are among the ‘interested parties’ eyeing a move for Sosa. The Stuttgart ace, who featured for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is a man in demand with both Real Sociedad and Sevilla also targeting him. Spurs’ interest could be boosted by the 25-year-old’s stance on leaving, with this report claiming it is no secret he would be ‘tempted by a transfer’ at the end of this campaign.

Well...”We’ll do it live, (Bleep) it!”

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

Joao Cancelo and Leon Goretzka are both among the leaders in assists for the Champions League:

João Cancelo leads the charts ️#UCL pic.twitter.com/AkefKuVHO3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 20, 2023

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice could be firmly on Chelsea FC’s radar:

News #Rice: Chelsea is definitely in the race and highly interested - confirmed! He’s one of the top candidates in order to strengthen the defensive midfield.



Contract until 2024. Therefore good chances to sign him this summer. #CFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/LOnofTHAvx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 16, 2023

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Some programming notes.

A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).

Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.

Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.

Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.

Raphinha’s move to FC Barcelona has not exactly gone as expected and attacker is already drawing interest from Chelsea FC and Newcastle United regarding a potential goal move:

Both Chelsea and Newcastle are tracking the situation of Raphinha at Barcelona, with the Camp Nou outfit potentially willing to authorize a sale.

Manchester United might have some interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani:

With his performances in the current season, Randal Kolo Muani has also aroused the desires of top international clubs. With 21 scorer points, he is currently ahead in the Bundesliga. SPORT1 knows that Manchester United is now also dealing with the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt. Bild also reports on it. In addition, the 24-year-old, who has signed a contract with Hessen until 2027, is also an issue at Paris Saint-Germain. However, there has not yet been direct contact with the Kolo Muani side. First of all, United now wants to take a closer look at him and his environment and observe him more closely.

Bayern Munich was linked to Kolo Muani, but he was considered a non-fit at the club. His price tag is also rumored to be nine figures, which could shrink the market (and demand) for the French attacker.

Bayern Munich has a lot of work to do in all competitions upon their return. While they remain in all competitions this season, there is plenty to do in each and every one of those contests. Thus, in this podcast we look at: