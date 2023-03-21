 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

Plenty of Bayern Munich’s boys will be busy.

By CSmith1919
Costa Rica v Germany -World Cup Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

There will be no rest for the weary when it comes to Bayern Munich’s roster. The club’s list of international call-ups is quite extensive once again, though, Germany boss Hansi Flick might have done the squad some favors by omitting a couple of his regulars in favor of some new blood.

Let’s take a look at who will be busy during the upcoming international break:

Armenia

  • Grant-Leon Ranos

Austria

  • Marcel Sabitzer (on loan with Manchester United)
  • Konrad Laimer (signing with Bayern Munich is considered imminent)

Cameroon

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (will miss with an injury)

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

Croatia

  • Josip Stanišić

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Benjamin Pavard
  • Dayot Upamecano

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Jamal Musiala (will miss with an injury)

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

  • Daley Blind
  • Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands U-21

  • Ryan Gravenberch

Portugal

Senegal

  • Sadio Mané

Switzerland

  • Yann Sommer

(If you notice anyone missing, hit us up in the comments)

