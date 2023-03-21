Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

There will be no rest for the weary when it comes to Bayern Munich’s roster. The club’s list of international call-ups is quite extensive once again, though, Germany boss Hansi Flick might have done the squad some favors by omitting a couple of his regulars in favor of some new blood.
Let’s take a look at who will be busy during the upcoming international break:
Armenia
- Grant-Leon Ranos
Austria
- Marcel Sabitzer (on loan with Manchester United)
- Konrad Laimer (signing with Bayern Munich is considered imminent)
Cameroon
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (will miss with an injury)
Canada
- Alphonso Davies
Croatia
- Josip Stanišić
France
- Kingsley Coman
- Benjamin Pavard
- Dayot Upamecano
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Jamal Musiala (will miss with an injury)
Morocco
- Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands
- Daley Blind
- Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands U-21
- Ryan Gravenberch
Portugal
- Joao Cancelo (on loan from Manchester City)
Senegal
- Sadio Mané
Switzerland
- Yann Sommer
(If you notice anyone missing, hit us up in the comments)
