Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

There will be no rest for the weary when it comes to Bayern Munich’s roster. The club’s list of international call-ups is quite extensive once again, though, Germany boss Hansi Flick might have done the squad some favors by omitting a couple of his regulars in favor of some new blood.

Let’s take a look at who will be busy during the upcoming international break:

Armenia

Grant-Leon Ranos

Austria

Marcel Sabitzer (on loan with Manchester United)

Konrad Laimer (signing with Bayern Munich is considered imminent)

Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (will miss with an injury)

Canada

Alphonso Davies

Croatia

Josip Stanišić

France

Kingsley Coman

Benjamin Pavard

Dayot Upamecano

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Jamal Musiala (will miss with an injury)

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

Daley Blind

Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands U-21

Ryan Gravenberch

Portugal

Joao Cancelo (on loan from Manchester City)

Senegal

Sadio Mané

Switzerland

Yann Sommer

