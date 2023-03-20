If one has to go between Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, we might know who it’ll be

There has been some speculation that Bayern Munich could be looking to sell one of its attackers during the summer transfer window.

The two names most bandied about have been Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry. With Julian Nagelsmann contemplating a back three based system that will not feature wingers, the club might not need to carry so many top-caliber players for the role.

Aside of Sané and Gnabry, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman are also in the mix as the wings on Bayern Munich’s roster. All four have other positions they can play, but only Coman has a clear starting role (and that could get blurred if Noussair Mazraoui comes back healthy and in top form) should Nagelsmann play a 3-4-2-1.

Regardless, Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg says that if Bayern Munich does decide it needs to shed some of the excess on its roster, it would be Gnabry and not Sané who would be on the chopping block:

If one of Leroy Sané or Serge Gnabry has to leave, the clear tendency is towards Gnabry. The latter, subject to a lot of criticism recently, would not be against moving on, though nothing is decided at the moment.

Both players have immense talent, but both have experienced some struggles over the course of this season. Any separation would likely be driven by what Nagelsmann is planning and whether Sané or Gnabry would be unhappy with their role at Bayern Munich for the 2023/24 season.

