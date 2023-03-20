Details on extent of injury to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala emerge

Well, it could be worse...a lot worse.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala will miss the German’s national team’s upcoming camp and games, but it was unclear on what exactly the ailment was and how long Musiala would be out. Initially, reports indicated that Musiala was suffering through a hamstring issue of some sort.

Now, however, the club has released the exact nature of his injury via FCBayern.com:

FC Bayern player Jamal Musiala has to leave the German national team due to injury. The 20-year-old offensive player has torn a muscle fiber in his left thigh. As a result, Musiala will miss the upcoming international matches against Peru and Belgium.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured some information from a Bild report on the matter as well:

Musiala had complained of muscular problems throughout the past week and started on the bench yesterday in consultation with Julian Nagelsmann. Nevertheless, Musiala had to come on earlier than planned and played 45 minutes against Leverkusen. Bayern expect Jamal Musiala to be out for around two weeks. There’s a small hope he would be ready in time for Dortmund. Musiala will stay in Munich and his condition will be assessed daily. As for the first leg against Manchester City, he definitely wants to be there.

While it is not the end of the world, the injury — if it lingers — could have a direct impact on Bayern Munich’s chances in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League. Hopefully Musiala has a quick recovery and is ready for action when league play resumes.