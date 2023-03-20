Germany’s team selection and matches against Peru and Belgium

Get all of your German national team information...HERE!

The German national team will have a few Bayern Munich players during this international break (not as many as usual, however) and the club’s former coach, Hansi Flick, will have his hands full in trying to sort out what works — and what doesn’t — during his squad’s training camp.

Maybe more important than what works is who.

Flick will take this time to look at several new faces. Check out the camp attendees:

Attack/Midfield

Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg)

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea FC)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)*

Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg)

Kevin Schade (Brentford)

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Defense

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)*

Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

Thilo Kehrer (Wet Ham United)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)**

Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart)

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund)

Goalkeepers

Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

*Denotes that the player is injured and will miss the camp.

**Denotes late call-up for an injured player.