Breaking: Injured Bayern Munich star to miss German national team camp

Proving that Spaceballs character Lord Hemlet was right — “Even in the future, nothing works”, Germany’s move to explore what its next generation might look like took a hit.

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has an injured hamstring and will miss the national team’s upcoming matches against Peru and Belgium.

The news came from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, who tweeted that Musiala picked up a hamstring injury and would be unavailable:

Bad News: Jamal Musiala can‘t Play the Matches of @DFB_Team because of an injury (hamstring) @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 20, 2023

Like a bad 80s infomercial, however, Hansi Flick could have grabbed a mic and belted out, “But wait! There’s MORE!”

Highly-touted defender Armel Bella-Kotchap will also miss the camp due to an injury, as tweeted out by the German national team’s official Twitter account. Bella-Kotchap will be replaced by AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw:

As has been the case for Germany for quite a while now, progress keeps hitting a snag. This especially rings true for those who were hoping to see a lineup that included Musiala and fellow phenom Florian Wirtz taking the field together for the German national team.