Bavarian Loan Works: Goals from Bayern Munich loanees Sabitzer, Tillman, and Cuni highlight this week’s action

After a slow — and somewhat gloomy — week last week, Bayern Munich loanees had much better performances. Nübel pitches another shutout, goals came from three different loanees, and Leitzig is let down yet again by her offense after a stellar game in goal. And although our loanees in Austria have rarely — if ever — seen any playing time, I take a crack at explaining the Austrian Bundesliga’s crazy league format that takes shape after this week’s games.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco was on the road for a league match against AC Ajaccio. Nübel did enough to earn him and his team a shutout — though that only required one save. His teammates did the rest and scored two goals to get the full three points.

Monaco will face Strausbourg at home after the international break.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman was finally back in the squad for Rangers’ match away to Motherwell, but started on the bench. After Rangers went down early, they were up 3-2 when Tillman entered in the 65th minute. Four minutes later, he put the ball into the back of the net to put Rangers up 4-2 — which was the final score. Great to see Tillman back on the field and on the scoresheet.

Rangers will host Dundee United in league play on April 1 after the international break.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer came off the bench in the 60th minute of United’s match at Real Betis in the second leg of the Round of 16. At the time, United were already up 5-1 on aggregate and were in cruise control. However, Sabitzer attempted two shots — one on goal and one that missed the frame. He helped his team get the match across the finish line and keep the shutout on the night.

On Sunday, Sabitzer started for Manchester United and played the full match in their FA Cup quarter-final match against Fulham. United went down 1-0 in the 50th minute, but stormed back after a deliberate handball on the goal line sent two Fullham players — one for the handball and one for dissent — and their coach to the locker room early. United took advantage quickly by converting the penalty. Just two minutes later, Sabitzer scored from the run of play, which would go down as the winner. A stoppage time goal made the score 3-1 and sends United to the Semi-finals.

Manchester United will face Newcastle United on April 2. Sabitzer has been called up to the Austrian National Team for their Euro Qualifiers next week.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City travelled to London to take on Tottenham on Wednesday. She had three saves on the day, but unfortunately could not save a world-class shot from Spurs’ Bethany England — and having seen the highlight, very few would have been able to make this stop. Again, Leitzig’s teammates let her down and did not provide any offensive support and Leicester ultimately fell 1-0. Luckily they still sit just one point behind 11th place and saftey,

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started on the bench for Vitesse’s match against Eindhoven, but came into the match in the 66th minute with the match tied 1-1. In his time on the field, Vidovic only had one shot, which was blocked. He wasn’t able to help his team find another goal, but did help tighten everything down and earn a point at home third place Eindhoven.

Vitesse will travel to face RKC Waalwijk on April 1.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Regensburg won their second straight league game on Saturday, with a 1-0 victory over Paderborn at home. Singh started and didn’t exit the match until the 88th minute. While on the field, Singh only had one shot from outside the box, which was blocked, but also created two chances. He also had a couple interceptions and four recoveries to help his team keep the shutout.

Regensburg will also be off for the international break, playing their next match in Hamburg against St. Pauli.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was not on the 18-man squad for Hannover’s 1-0 loss against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hannover will host bottom of the table, Sandhausen, on April 1.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench, but did not make it onto the field for Magdeburg’s 3-0 at Greuther Fürth.

Magdeburg will host Hansa Rostock on April 2

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni finally found himself back on the scoresheet in Saarbrücken’s 3-0 win at home against RW Essen. In just the third minute of the match, Cuni got the ball in the center of the box and shot it into the center of the goal to put his side up early. Cuni was subbed off in the 74th minute. This marks three straight shutout wins for Saarbrücken, who now sit in fourth place, just two points out of the promotion playoff spot.

Saarbrücken will travel to face SC Freiburg II on Monday, March 27

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-1 loss at home against 1860 Munich.

Aue will travel to face SV Meppen on Saturday, March 25.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic did not make it onto the field, but was on the bench for Cosenza’s 1-0 win at Frosinone, which was won by a goal in the 90 +6 minute.

Cosenza will host Pisa in league play on April 1.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 4-2 win over Klagenfurt.

Rhein (and the other loanees in Austria) will get to experience the Austrian Bundesliga’s convoluted league format. After this weekend’s matches, every team’s points are halved and the top six go into a group and play for the league championship and European places and are safe from relegation no matter what. The bottom six will fight to stay out of the one relegation spot at the bottom of the table. The top of the relegation group also have one backdoor possibility of getting a spot in European competitions. (are you still with me?)

All this to say, despite today’s win, Lustenau will play in the relegation group. Fixtures for the next matches have not been posted at the time of writing.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-2 loss away to Lustenau.

Klagenfurt finished sixth in the league and therefore will play in the championship group for the rest of the season.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-2 loss away to Lustenau.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-2 loss away to Lustenau.