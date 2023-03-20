Bavarian Podcast Works S5 E38: Post-game reflections on Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, a look ahead to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and more!

Bayern Munich has a lot of work to do in all competitions upon their return. While they remain in all competitions this season, there is plenty to do in each and every one of those contests. Thus, in this podcast we look at:

The team selection by Julian Nagelsmann against Bayer Leverkusen

Thoughts on the decisions made by the referee, Tobias Stieler

How the lack of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting impacts Bayern’s attack

The substitutions made by Nagelsmann for this game — which ones worked and which didn’t

Some positives for Leverkusen despite a rather poor performance by Moussa Diaby and the marking of Florian Wirtz

Some thoughts on Hansi Flick’s squad selections

A quick preview of the Manchester City tie

A look at Bayern’s fixtures after the international break

How Nagelsmann might be judged at the end of the season

