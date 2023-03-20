Brazzo infuriated at Bayern Munich’s appalling performance against Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich lost 1-2 to Bayer Leverkusen away at the Bay Arena. And I believe it wasn’t really Bayern that lost — for the team looked nothing like Bayern.

For over a century now, the club has maintained its core values. The most striking characteristic of the club is its mentality. The “Mia San Mia” mentality stands for a lot more than the literal meaning of the Bavarian phrase — it is the foundation on which the club was built. This very mentality, when lacking or merely absence, has led to nothing but loss. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes he was witness to a visionless Bayern lacking said mentality against Bayer Leverkusen.

Brazzo looked visibly upset throughout the game and made his thoughts heard after it, in an interview with Sport1 (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). In his years in the club, he admits to have rarely seen something as bad. “I’ve rarely seen something like that. We missed everything and were overrun by a team that had a game and won on Thursday. We were inferior in every aspect today,” he fumed.

With his expertise, Brazzo concluded that the absence of mentality from the very beginning had led to the team’s downfall at the hands of die Werkself.

“This not what FC Bayern is all about. There was so little drive, mentality, duels. This team is so good when the mentality is there right from the start, but just as bad when they don’t show mentality and think they can do everything just with their quality,” he declared emphatically.