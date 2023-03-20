Thomas Muller laments poor performance by Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen

In what was a rainy, cold night in Leverkusen, Bayern Munich played a sloppy, disappointing game against Bayer Leverkusen and lost 1-2. It was an embarrassing showing from the Bavarians who managed to put up one of their worst performances so far against an in-form Leverkusen.

Thomas Muller had an uncharacteristically quiet game amidst an already rigid, lifeless attack. In an interview with DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia), Muller delivered praise to Leverkusen for an excellent showing. He further highlighted that Leverkusen had succeeded in making the Bavarians uncomfortable.

He also lamented Bayern’s inability in showing the same quality they’ve shown off late. “Unfortunately, we showed very little of what made us strong recently. Overall, the defeat today is unfortunately deserved,” he remarked.

Thomas Müller: "Leverkusen did very well today, they were very uncomfortable off the ball. Unfortunately, we showed very little of what made us strong recently. Overall, the defeat today is unfortunately deserved." [@DAZN_DE] pic.twitter.com/th8KDX3oi7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 19, 2023

The Bavarian defense was simply terrible and the players almost resembled a bunch of toddlers chasing butterflies. A few adjustments made in the defense were still not enough — for they were made too late and it took even longer to implement.

“We made some defensive adjustments during the first half. It took us too long as a team to implement that. The stadium was very loud, we didn’t have a quiet moment to talk. Today was a very important game for us, we have to ask ourselves a few questions,” he insisted.

Per Muller, the main aim at present is to make it past the international break with zero injuries.

Finally, commenting on the penalty decisions, Muller emphasized that there was a foul and that the refereeing decisions didn’t warrant any discussion, considering there were other pressing issues for the team to deal with.

Needless to say, the team’s in a rut and it is high time every player, like Muller, takes it upon themselves to not resort to excuses and instead, bravely face the music and look to improve.