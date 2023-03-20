 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thomas Muller laments poor performance by Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen

“Overall, the defeat today is unfortunately deserved.”

By Muller_Era
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

In what was a rainy, cold night in Leverkusen, Bayern Munich played a sloppy, disappointing game against Bayer Leverkusen and lost 1-2. It was an embarrassing showing from the Bavarians who managed to put up one of their worst performances so far against an in-form Leverkusen.

Thomas Muller had an uncharacteristically quiet game amidst an already rigid, lifeless attack. In an interview with DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia), Muller delivered praise to Leverkusen for an excellent showing. He further highlighted that Leverkusen had succeeded in making the Bavarians uncomfortable.

He also lamented Bayern’s inability in showing the same quality they’ve shown off late. “Unfortunately, we showed very little of what made us strong recently. Overall, the defeat today is unfortunately deserved,” he remarked.

The Bavarian defense was simply terrible and the players almost resembled a bunch of toddlers chasing butterflies. A few adjustments made in the defense were still not enough — for they were made too late and it took even longer to implement.

“We made some defensive adjustments during the first half. It took us too long as a team to implement that. The stadium was very loud, we didn’t have a quiet moment to talk. Today was a very important game for us, we have to ask ourselves a few questions,” he insisted.

Per Muller, the main aim at present is to make it past the international break with zero injuries.

Finally, commenting on the penalty decisions, Muller emphasized that there was a foul and that the refereeing decisions didn’t warrant any discussion, considering there were other pressing issues for the team to deal with.

Needless to say, the team’s in a rut and it is high time every player, like Muller, takes it upon themselves to not resort to excuses and instead, bravely face the music and look to improve.

In This Stream

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 10 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works