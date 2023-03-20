Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich’s efforts against Bayer Leverkusen weren’t enough

Bayern Munich slumped to a frustrating 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in what was an uncharacteristically poor performance from Julian Nagelsmann’s men. Getting undone by two penalties is not the best way to go in a match, but the Rekordmeister did not help themselves at all. Although they lost to Xabi Alonso’s team and played out a lackluster performance, midfielder Joshua Kimmich thought they deserved to lose.

Per Bayern Munich’s official website, the 28-year-old midfielder admitted that they were subpar on the day and said that they were undeserving of the three points. “In general, it wasn’t enough from us today in many areas, but we were still 1-0 up at half-time,” Kimmich said. “It felt like we were playing better in the second half, but then lost it because of two penalties. That’s obviously very annoying. But I still don’t think we deserved to win today.”

Kimmich also rued Bayern failing to capitalize on any chance they got in the second half when they could and should have finished their opponents. “It’s tough to create 10 clear-cut chances in every game,” the midfielder said. “We were 1-0 up, which should actually be enough. We had another two or three good chances in the second half. Leverkusen didn’t have the same number they’d had. It really wasn’t a lot from either side. But when we’re 1-0 up, we need to be cool and get it over the line.”

