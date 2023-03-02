Benjamin Pavard riding high at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard’s future might be open at this point, but the 26-year-old is certainly enjoying the moment.

The Frenchman has been stellar this season and is taking some time to enjoy the moment.

“It’s going well at the moment, but even after good games I always analyze the small details and see where I can still improve. Dino Toppmöller always gives me tips, small details that I can work on every day and then also in the game,” Pavard told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard went further into his relationship with Toppmöller, which appears to be a crucial partnership.

“We exchange ideas very often. And he’s someone who, even after a good game, says to me: ‘You played well, but you could have done this and that even better’ — I like that a lot because I’m very self-critical and always want to improve,” Pavard said.

Not everything with Pavard is deep and an introspective look at himself and his performance. The Frenchman still likes to have some fun and indicated he might be in for a radical change if the team wins a treble this season.

“If we win the treble, I think I’ll dye my hair blonde,” Pavard said with a laugh.