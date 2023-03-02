Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 34 — The shaky future of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry; New rules in the Bayern clubhouse; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is at a key juncture of its season.

With big matches just about every week, plus a roster that is likely to be tweaked this summer, there is nary a day that goes by without some sort of news breaking.

This week, there was plenty to discuss and we had no shortage of topics. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The news that Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on the way out at Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal and what it means moving forward.

Bayern Munich’s new clubhouse punishment system.

Some thoughts on the PSG tilt and why this is such a key moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

A recap of the latest episode of The Last of Us.

