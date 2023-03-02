Report: Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry may be on thin ice at Bayern Munich

According to a report from BILD, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich players Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane have uncertain futures at the club. Bayern are said to be monitoring their progress “very closely”, despite the duo being regular starters under coach Julian Nagelsmann. Per the report, because the two are near the top of the list of Bayern Munich’s top earners, the club expects top performances from them.

Should neither Sane or Gnabry live up to those expectations, it would represent a big fall from grace for the duo. Bayern worked very hard to bring both to the club in the first place; in particular, they spent some €50m to bring Sane from Manchester City and were originally willing to break the bank for him, potentially up to 100m. The two had become the successors to legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, also inheriting their number 10 and 7 shirts. Clearly, Bayern have placed enormous faith in the duo.

Serge Gnabry received a contract extension just last summer, which tied the former Arsenal player to the club until 2026. Sane’s contract, meanwhile, still runs until 2025. With just two years left on Sane’s contract, if the club is not fully convinced by the former Manchester City man, he could be leaving Bayern. BILD says that if neither player can show consistent performances, a sale would “no longer [be] completely unthinkable if a club would offer a big fee.”

Publicly, the club still clearly supports the two. President Herbert Hainer said that “both are very important for Bayern and the team. We need them if we want to achieve our big goals. They are excellent footballers and we are happy to have them with us.”

But perhaps the German duo’s time at the Bavarian giants is limited. It is too soon to tell. But perhaps, in a year or two, the two might be lining up for different teams.