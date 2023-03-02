Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane feels Liverpool will turn their fortunes around

Sadio Mane marked his return from injury in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin last weekend having spent the better part of the past three and a half months out injured. The knee injury that Mane sustained kept him out of the World Cup with Senegal and he missed a total of nine matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions. He’s marked his return at a crucial time for Bayern as they continue to push across three fronts in the midst of an increasingly tight Bundesliga title race.

The same certainly can’t be said for Mane’s former side Liverpool, though. Three quarters of a season removed from nearly winning an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool find themselves in a position with only fleeting hopes of clinching a top four spot in the Premier League. They’re coming back from 5-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League, and having already been knocked out of both domestic cups in England (FA Cup, Carabao Cup).

Despite Klopp’s side looking a shade of their former selves, Mane genuinely believes that they will rediscover their form and make a strong case for getting a top four spot. Having spent six seasons with the Reds, Mane was a massive part of bringing the 2019 Champions League 2019/20 Premier League, 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, 2019 UEFA Supercup, and 2022 FA and Carabao Cups to Liverpool before deciding to leave for Bayern.

“Liverpool will be back. I’m convinced they will overcome this situation. They had many injuries and tough tests, but Jürgen Klopp is definitely the right man. He will lead Liverpool back up, from this season — the players love him,” Mane said of his former side (@iMiaSanMia).

They currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League table after their 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in what was a makeup fixture from when the Queen had passed away back at the end of 2022. They still have a mountain to climb to reach the four and make up their UCL deficit against Real Madrid, but wilder things have happened with Klopp’s Liverpool since he’s been in charge.