Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané on Champions League hopes and facing PSG

Sadio Mané has returned from injury, just in time for some crucial matchups. Bayern Munich will need all the support they can get as they hope to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as well as competing in a very tight Bundesliga race. Not to mention, a tough Pokal field remaining.

Mané didn’t play in the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain but he thought the team controlled the game very well. Bayern head back to Munich in a good situation but anything can happen against such a strong team.

“I watched the game on TV with my friends. I’m very nervous and make a lot of comments when I watch games on TV. But I had confidence in our boys. Even when Kylian Mbappé came on, he’s a great player who had influence on the game - but our defenders can stop him,” Mané told Sport Bild.

Mané mentioned de Ligt and Upamecano as standout defenders for Bayern who are capable of stopping the best in the world, even Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. Despite how good Bayern has been in the competition, Mané remains humble.

Would Bayern be top favourites for the title if they eliminate PSG?



Mané: "It would be wrong to think that nobody can compete with us. If we think like that, a bad surprise can happen very quickly. There are great teams in this competition. First we have to play the second leg" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 28, 2023

Mané is known for his humble mannerism and of course, there is no time to get cocky when playing a team such as PSG. Despite the goal advantage, PSG surely has plenty of fight left in them.